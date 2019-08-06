RANT to the person who threw a lit cigarette out their window at the Lowe’s parking lot in Renton. It landed in the bushes and started a fire! As I pulled up, I saw a woman frantically calling for someone to get some water. This is especially frightening to me because my family and I escaped from the 2018 Camp fire in Paradise, California, with only the clothes on our back. We were not sure if we were going to make it out alive as the fire was on both sides of us and I could feel the heat burning me. We were the lucky ones who made it out alive! Please never throw a lit cigarette out of your window. Thank you!

RAVE to all the news stations and publications who provided quality broadcasts and coverage of Seafair. The hydroplane coverage and interviews were exemplary. Brought a smile to a long-time Seafair race fan.