Readers rave about Evergreen Hospice, help at Honolulu airport, skillful recycle/garbage trucks, Viadoom transit riders, rant about litter, passing bicyclists, inconsiderate driver, Confederate flag

RAVE To the vast majority of transit riders handling Viadoom with grace and consideration. A word to the clueless — it’s extra helpful if you step out of the bus or Light Rail car to let exiting passengers out when it’s packed to the gills. That shrinking move doesn’t actually make you any smaller when five or 20 people are trying to squeeze by!

RAVE To the Seattle man, a perfect stranger, who helped us at the Honolulu Airport. We’re 84 and 89 years old, and he hauled our bags through the crowds and confusion and got us set up at the check-in to get to our home in California. He wore Seahawks logo gear; I told him I’m a 49er fan and we smiled and agreed not to fight. This random act of kindness will be treasured in our memory and never forgotten. I hope he reads The Seattle Times and sees this.

RANT To the occupants of a loud pickup truck speeding by flying a large Confederate flag: your symbol of hate and genocide is not welcome here.

RAVE For all the drivers of City of Seattle garbage/recycle trucks who skillfully and professionally drive their big rigs through our city’s often narrow, sometimes steep, car-lined streets and alleys every day while managing to avoid hitting parked vehicles and other objects in their way. Many thanks for doing an excellent job.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the driver who turned behind my 91-year-old mother in a crosswalk, startling her so she fell, breaking her hip and shoulder. The driver didn’t even stop to check on her! Rave to the nice people who called 911 and waited for the aid car to arrive, and special thanks to the EMTs who were so kind.

RANT Now that traffic has pushed a lot of drivers onto smaller city streets and parkways, here’s a quick tutorial for passing bicycles on narrow roads. Please don’t blow by, without regard to safety and spacing, the bicycle and oncoming traffic. Wait until the road ahead is clear and provide the necessary 3 feet of clearance between you and the bicycle, and accelerate to pass.

RAVE Thank you to the Evergreen Hospice team alongside our family in our mother’s final days who were caring [and] helpful, and supported us as we gathered to say goodbye to a very special person. They were a blessing to all of us.

RANT To everyone who doesn’t do their part in helping control litter. I’m so disgusted seeing trash everywhere. Come on, people, clean up after yourselves and let’s keep our city and state beautiful.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the woman that cut me off at the drive-up coffee stand but more than made up for it by paying for my coffee. Rant to me for not paying forward to the next customer that patiently waited while my four-drink order was prepared.