Readers rant about freeway and onramp garbage, rave about Olympic Manor holiday lights

RANT To the city or whoever is responsible for not removing the horrible, giant pile of garbage and tents from the Rainier Avenue onramp to I-90, and the embarrassing garbage under the freeway at Northgate. Can’t something be done to pick up trash around the city?

RAVE To the Olympic Manor neighborhood for continuing their tradition of decorating their houses with lights for the holidays. We’ve had the pleasure of enjoying this delight for the eyes for years. Thank you!