Readers rant about NPR donation requests, rave about officers directing traffic

RANT To a local NPR radio station that asks for donations constantly. They have two or three lengthy pledges drives every year. Must they also remind us at frequent intervals that we are welcome to send more money, used cars, etc.? One of the advantages of their broadcasting is supposed to be that it’s ad-free, but their continuous pitching feels like the same sort of interruption.

RAVE To police officers who get out of their patrol cars to

manually direct traffic at clogged intersections when construction,

accidents or inefficient traffic signals are backing up cars and other

vehicles.