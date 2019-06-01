RANT To Seattle area drivers, the worst I’ve encountered in my years living in Guam, Kansas, New Mexico, Florida and California. In Washington I’ve been involved in more accidents than everywhere else combined, and it isn’t my driving — only one was my fault. My only blame is not choosing to stay off the road where there are more motor vehicle operators than accomplished drivers.

RAVE To the sanitation engineers on my street who often see me looking out the window and wave, and, since I’m an older person, they bring the empty containers up my driveway so I don’t have to negotiate the hill. Like a kid, I look forward to garbage day so I can watch for “my men,” who always make me smile.