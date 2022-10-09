RANT to whomever comes into my yard at night whenever a tomato is ripe and steals it. You got my first and all subsequent ones. I hope you are proud of yourself for lacking any human decency whatsoever.

RAVE to all the blood donors in our area! I had a patient who suffered an acute hemorrhage this past weekend. She required multiple units of blood but survived. As every bag was infusing, I thanked the kind and generous individuals who had donated this precious gift. You may never see the face of the person who benefits from your donation, but I can tell you that every donation counts. Thank you.

RANT to the Kraken fans who pound on the glass behind the Kraken’s penalty box. Don’t hassle the home team! You’re supposed to be annoying the visiting team’s players.

RAVE to friends, family and local businesses who support the yearly walkathon in Magnuson Park. The event raises awareness about our son’s rare disease — and much-needed funds toward researching a cure. It is such a boost to spend a morning with other individuals affected by mitochondrial disease and to feel less alone.

RANT to the Seattle Board of Parks and Recreation for rescinding the ban on bikes along Green Lake’s inner loop. Have those people recently walked that narrow path? So many older folks, joggers and little tots in baby carriages are using it since the ban. It’s wonderfully threat-free. Allowing fast-moving skaters, bikes, inline skates, scooters, skateboard, etc. is dangerous and unnecessary. Is this the city’s bike syndicate getting its way yet again? I sure hope not.

RAVE to a helpful airport worker. We recently left our laptop at a Sea-Tac Airport security checkpoint and did not realize it was lost until the following day. We frantically called Sea-Tac Lost and Found and spoke with Alma who was so kind and reassuring. Guess what? We got our laptop back thanks to her! I can’t say enough how awesome she was. Thanks, Alma!

RANT to the officials responsible for the signs all over Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park in Renton imploring, “Please do not feed the birds or water fowl.” If ducks and geese aren’t birds, what are they supposed to be exactly, flying fish? Perhaps the city should also put up signs saying “Please keep all dogs and poodles leashed while in the park.”

RAVE to the super kind person who found my pickleball paddle at the Miller Community Center courts, saw my address label on it, brought it to my house and left it on my porch.

RANT to insensitive storm coverage. Out of concern for some friends who were in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida, I turned on a cable weather channel, only to hear an announcer breathlessly saying, “Let’s take you to the action!” as if we were joining an NBA game in progress. The whole tone of the broadcast was “infotainment ” at its worst.