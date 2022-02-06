RAVE to the houses with the colorful lights that cheered my walk home from our new light-rail station this evening. I wanted to get my rave in before the annual rant about holiday lights being left up too long arrives.

RANT to me for being rude to the manager of a local drugstore (in front of a couple of his employees) for having no information on when or if the store will receive N95 masks to distribute.

RAVE to the dog walker on 18th Avenue South who picked up the wallet I had dropped. He saw me obviously looking for something on the ground and called out to ask if I had lost my wallet and gave it back to me after checking my address. So nice to know there are honest, helpful people in Seattle.

RANT to Metro Parks Tacoma. I live in a 55-plus apartment and for years, Metro Parks has graciously allowed us to park in a seldom-used parking area next to Franklin Park. They are now taking that away, forcing seniors — some are veterans and some have disabilities — to park a block away or be towed.

RAVE to the very kind and helpful Magnolia Bartell Drugs employee who assisted this older gal in replacing the small battery in my car key device. She spent a great amount of time and patience with me and ultimately assisted me in my confusing task. She could have just said no. A genuine caring citizen.

RAVE to our local street sweeper here in Shoreline. As a runner, driver and resident, I am always happy to see the “Elgin man” beautifying our neighborhood.

RANT to all the runners who do not wear a mask. If it makes it harder to breathe at least move out of the way if you see an older couple going for a walk on the sidewalk both masked. It is easier for you to move than them.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the large concert venues that don’t require masks or proof of vaccination. Rave to schoolchildren who wear masks all day in school to keep themselves and everyone else safe. Once again, the children are being smarter and more responsible than the adults.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the mandates and the businesses that require COVID cards. Rave to those that don’t. This is a free country.

RANT to the constant unkind phrases used. Nowadays, when you say “thank you” to someone, instead of responding “you’re welcome,” they say, “no worries.” Or if you ask someone their opinion of something they simply say, “it is what it is.”

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Sound Transit for a really great light rail transit system that gets us where we need to go smoothly and efficiently. Rant for not putting in turnstiles. We do not understand subway and light-rail systems that do not require a ticket to get to the platform.