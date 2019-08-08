RANT AND RAVE Rant to the few people who litter the side of the Little Mt. Si trail with toilet tissue & body wipes! If you have enough forethought to bring these items with you, how about bringing a bag to take them out of the woods too? This beautiful trail had no litter except for these half dozen items. Rave to the 99% that clean up their messes and to my companion yesterday that picked up some of the trash.

RANT to truck drivers who let those heavy metal ramps just drop to the ground. Boom! If you happen to be walking by at that moment, it’s like a bomb went off as far as your eardrums are concerned. If you don’t mind going deaf that’s your business but the rest of us would like to keep our hearing.