Readers rant about 911 call complaints, rave about seagull rescue

RANT To people who complained about getting a phone call notifying them that in case of emergency to call local first responders instead of the nonworking 911 system. Would you rather take a chance that a family member who suddenly needs medical attention could die while you fumble around figuring out that the 911 system isn’t working when seconds might count?

RAVE To the young man who climbed a tree hovering over Green Lake to remove a branch with a fishing line wrapped around it that had caught a seagull, making it unable to move its wings. After removing the branch, the man waded into the lake on a frigid morning to bring the seagull to shore. Another man then carefully wrapped the bird in a sweatshirt and they used a pair of scissors to gently remove the wire. The gathering crowd was thrilled as the seagull flew away unscathed.