Readers rant about no measles vaccinations, rave about snow and Valentine's kindness to World War II veteran

RANT You want to believe the Sasquatch is out there, go ahead. You think you look better with a facial tattoo, your choice. But have your child vaccinated against the measles. It’s not simply your choice; it can endanger everyone!

RAVE To the visiting nurse who made her way to my home in a hilly Seattle neighborhood by bus and with snowshoes from her home in Edmonds. Also rave to the seven children and their chaperones who came to my door on Valentine’s Day with homemade cards and a rose. I’m a 95-year-old veteran of World War II air battles over Europe, and this is the kindness and thoughtfulness I fought for. May God bless America and all the good people around us.