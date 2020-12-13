RANT to mask litter. I used to think the worst thing to find by the sidewalk was a full doggy bag, but now I realize the worst thing is all the discarded masks I see. I would rather pick up a doggy bag than someone’s used mask! Be responsible people.

RAVE to the two strong, resilient women who just “opened” a Bar Method fitness studio in Phinney Ridge amid the pandemic. This has been a two-year journey for them, and they’ve prevailed against all odds! Despite not being able to hold in-studio classes yet, they’ve adapted, rolled with every punch thrown their way and have remained positive throughout. They’re working their tails off to provide safe, outdoor classes even in the cold and rain, as well as classes over Zoom to keep their dream alive. We’re all so proud of you and can’t wait to visit your gorgeous new studio and take class indoors once it’s safe to do so!

RANT to the all the people submitting rants right now. Things are already stressful and more compassion is needed to get us through until the virus is (hopefully) under control due to the vaccines.

RAVE to the emergency nurse (still in scrubs) who pulled over to ask if we were OK while we waited for the arrival of the Washington State Patrol to document our multicar collision on Interstate 90 the other night. We were fine, but so appreciative that you took the time and risked your safety on this busy freeway to pull over and check on us.

RANT to all the Magnolia residents who refuse to display house numbers because it “cheapens” their home value. Get over your elite, entitled selves! As your package delivery driver, you make my deliveries in the cold, windy rain 10 times worse!

RAVE to our wonderful U.S. Postal Service mail carriers! We have lived in Leschi for many years and Raul has been our mail carrier for a long time. He is always pleasant, kind and efficient! Other mail carriers here are also always pleasant and with a smile. We are so happy to have them deliver our mail! You all are amazing! We appreciate you!

RANT to the UPS driver who continually ignores our sign that reads, “Please ring the doorbell when delivering a package.” I’ve now missed you four times and have been unable to give you your holiday cash tip. I’ll forward to a Postal Service driver instead.

RAVE to the employees of See’s Candies at the Alderwood mall location, who assisted a woman who seemed to be struggling with dementia. They were, very kindly, calling to locate her family and were not going to let her leave unattended. It was nice to see their caring attitude and actions. Rave also to the wrapped sample I received as I was sure they would not offer one due to COVID-19!