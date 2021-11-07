RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Douglas squirrel. As our landscape matured, our trees became a new habitat for this native species. We’ve enjoyed their acrobatic antics and welcomed them back to the neighborhood. Rant to the neighbors who feared the squirrels were destroying a nonnative tree and began live trapping them. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website, trapping native squirrel species is illegal in most cases, and when trapped and moved, this species rarely survives. We live in their native territory — come on — appreciate them!

RANT to public restroom custodians who put new toilet paper rolls in the large locked dispensers without starting them. Yesterday, I spent an inordinate amount of time trying to get a grip through the serrated edges. Please take pity on those with mobility issues and do this small kindness!

RAVE to the downtown Seattle high-rise office buildings that had turned off the majority of their lights the other evening when I passed through on Interstate 5. I have always wondered why so many high-rises are lit up top to bottom outside business hours, especially late at night and on weekends. Conservation and a reduction of light pollution are two good reasons to turn the lights off when no one is working.

RANT to whoever stole a Seattle Parks and Recreation trailer from Green Lake on Oct. 30. It contained the reels, cables and buoys for the rowing and kayaking racecourse, which is specific to Green Lake and is the result of decades of work and many hundreds of community volunteer hours.

RAVE to the young woman who on a recent rainy Thursday was on her knees and up to her elbows scooping out masses of leaves from the gutter in front of Virginia Mason. The crosswalk was flooded. She was just a passerby but cared enough to help out her fellow pedestrians. Just amazing!

RANT to my Wedgwood apartment neighbors who are always watching my comings and goings. I don’t know what thoughts you have in your heads about me that make you suspicious or fearful of me, but whatever they are, they can’t possibly be true. I am a nice person. I do not do things that are hurtful to my fellow human beings, nor do I associate with anyone who does. Whoever has been telling you otherwise is either lying or badly misinformed. Please stop all of this. It is hurtful and degrading.

RAVE to the librarians at the Lake Forest Park King County Library branch who continued serving patrons despite no electric power in the shopping center. They barricaded the front door with a long table and helped patrons who had come to pick up books on hold.

RANT to the agreement to show Kraken games only on ROOT Sports Northwest. Seattle is a tech-savvy city where many people are “unplugged” to cable or satellite and can’t watch Kraken games. No way to build a fan base.