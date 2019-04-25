RANT To Russell Wilson for forcing a contract to be the highest paid player in the NFL. There is no “I” in team.

RAVE After my husband had a hospital procedure, I had to walk to the garage to get the car to pick him up. I’d walked a lot all over the hospital and was short of breath and tired, so stopped to catch my breath. A kind gentleman stopped and asked if I was all right, then went and got a wheelchair to help me. He pushed me all the way down the hall, up the elevator and to my car! After I thanked him, before he left, he said, “By the way, I’m one of the directors of the hospital.” What an example for us all!