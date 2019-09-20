RAVE to all those who go out of their way every day to exhibit kindness in an effort to counteract the negativity and ugliness that has unfortunately shown itself more often in recent years. It is imperative that we try, more than ever, to put forth positivity and goodwill in our daily lives. I can feel many others who also sense this need and are acting accordingly. There is no such thing as too much kindness.

RANT to the city workers constructing ramp corners at 25th & Northeast 60th who broke off my old and cracked driveway corner after they piled two car-length loads of gravel in front of the curb.

They left gravel all over the curb lawn and a missing section to my driveway scraped away with their gravel.