Readers rant about car without lights on, rave about libraries

RANT To the driver without their lights on on a dark, rainy night so I couldn’t see the vehicle when changing into its lane. When most cars are using their lights, it would be wise to use yours as well, so that your car can be seen!

RAVE To the Sno-Isle library system, who got me a book I wanted that wasn’t available locally from the State Library of Louisiana through interlibrary loan. I was so pleased to get it; thanks to public libraries everywhere.