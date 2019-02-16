Readers rant about "snowstorm," rave about King County Metro in snow

RANT To references to our recent weather as “snowstorms.” It hasn’t been windy and stormy, it’s been a beautiful, peaceful snowfall with a lot of snow.

RAVE To workers at King County Metro for installing all the tire chains in time for the snow. It’s a messy, knuckle-scraping job to install chains even on small cars, and must be a heavy duty task to install bus-sized chains at such scale, on such short notice. Job well done! And rave for all the people at King County Metro and Seattle Dept. of Transportation who’ve been hard at work clearing roads and driving buses through all the snow. I can’t imagine how early you have to get to your jobs so we can get to ours.