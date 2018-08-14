Readers rant about noisy kids late at night, rave about quick response at SeaTac

RANT To parents who let their children run screaming around the neighborhood after 10 p.m. on a Sunday night. I’m not the only one who has to get up early for work Monday morning, and with the hot weather, my window is open. Ever screech your kids made brought me out of sleep and kept me awake afterward.

RAVE To the air traffic controllers who spotted the hijacked aircraft on the runway Friday night, realized it wasn’t supposed to be there, and set out the alarm to call out the F15s to help prevent a potential disaster.