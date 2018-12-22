Readers rant about road construction, rave about parking enforcement officer

RANT To the city for starting several neighborhood projects, blocking roads, and then not working on them for weeks. Sadly, when completed the roadway is still disintegrating, and traffic flow is worse than before the “improvement.” All that money, roads not fixed, and traffic flow reduced.

RAVE For the parking enforcement officer in uniform who came into a South Park pub and said, “anyone here driving a Ford Explorer?” My friend said yes, and she said “well you’d better move it before I have to tow it.” A nice Christmas warning gesture indeed.