Readers rant about road construction, rave about parking enforcement officer

Share story

By

RANT To the city for starting several neighborhood projects, blocking roads, and then not working on them for weeks. Sadly, when completed the roadway is still disintegrating, and traffic flow is worse than before the “improvement.” All that money, roads not fixed, and traffic flow reduced.

RAVE For the parking enforcement officer in uniform who came into a South Park pub and said, “anyone here driving a Ford Explorer?” My friend said yes, and she said “well you’d better move it before I have to tow it.” A nice Christmas warning gesture indeed.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.