Rant for Light Rail station access problems, rave for views on last day of the Viaduct

RANT For the first day of the commute without the viaduct, the down escalator and the elevator were both out of service at one of the downtown light-rail stations. As a person with mobility issues, this isn’t a good start. Please keep services that make stations accessible in working order.

RAVE To Elliot Bay and the Olympic Mountains for putting on a spectacular final performance, providing a beautiful view for the drivers and passengers on the viaduct Friday evening. Thanks for the memories.