Readers rant about driveway car washing, rave about pie from Santa

RANT Walking on Beach Drive, I saw a man polishing his svelte sports car. The nearby gutters that drain into Puget Sound across the street were filled with soapy water. You live in a million-dollar home, drive a $50,000 vehicle, and wash your car in your driveway? Can’t you spend $10 to take your car to a car wash where the water is disposed of properly?

RAVE To Santa, who made a stop at Shari’s Cafe on Christmas Eve to wish all a merry Christmas and provided pie for each diner. We will certainly pay it forward at the next opportunity.

