Readers rant about driveway car washing, rave about pie from Santa
RANT Walking on Beach Drive, I saw a man polishing his svelte sports car. The nearby gutters that drain into Puget Sound across the street were filled with soapy water. You live in a million-dollar home, drive a $50,000 vehicle, and wash your car in your driveway? Can’t you spend $10 to take your car to a car wash where the water is disposed of properly?
RAVE To Santa, who made a stop at Shari’s Cafe on Christmas Eve to wish all a merry Christmas and provided pie for each diner. We will certainly pay it forward at the next opportunity.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.