RAVE to the superb help I got in Burien. Earlier this week, I had a flat tire on a busy street. I was able to pull into a restaurant parking lot and began the task of changing the tire. As I had never changed one on this particular car, I was struggling a bit. Three gentlemen who were exiting the lot asked if I needed help. At the age of 80, I swallowed my pride and said yes. The men were knowledgeable, efficient and very personable. I came to find out that they are Burien undercover detectives. If these three men are representative of what their colleagues are like, the city is in great hands.

RANT to doctor’s offices and medical clinics that robocall your phone. The recording always has my name, date, and time of appointment, then insists I must “press 1” to confirm it. Why must I confirm information that the office already knows? I appreciate the reminder, but I refuse to press 1 at the direction of a robocall. Too many phone scams work exactly the same way. If you really need confirmation of my appointment, have a human being from your office call me.