Readers rant about angry cyclist, rave about restaurant New Year's Eve

Share story

By

RANT To the cyclist racing down the boulevard who was so upset when I stopped at the crosswalk to allow two people and their dog (wearing a Carhartt dog coat-adorbs!) to cross. Really, yelling profanities and spitting on my window because I stopped at a crosswalk? Is this how you wish to start your New Year? If common traffic courtesy isn’t in your realm of behaviors, please don’t ride in a residential neighborhood.

RAVE To all the chefs, hosts, and servers at Seattle restaurants for wonderful meals and celebrations on New Year’s Eve!

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.