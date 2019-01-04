Readers rant about angry cyclist, rave about restaurant New Year's Eve

RANT To the cyclist racing down the boulevard who was so upset when I stopped at the crosswalk to allow two people and their dog (wearing a Carhartt dog coat-adorbs!) to cross. Really, yelling profanities and spitting on my window because I stopped at a crosswalk? Is this how you wish to start your New Year? If common traffic courtesy isn’t in your realm of behaviors, please don’t ride in a residential neighborhood.

RAVE To all the chefs, hosts, and servers at Seattle restaurants for wonderful meals and celebrations on New Year’s Eve!