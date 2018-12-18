Readers rant about painted sidewalk, rave about Seattle City Light
RANT To the construction company working in the neighborhood who painted their company name on the sidewalk in front of my house. It’s graffiti to deface public or private property. Put up a sign next time.
RAVE To the employees at Seattle City Light who worked overnight and into the next day to restore power after the recent windstorm. We appreciate all your hard work!
