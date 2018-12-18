Readers rant about painted sidewalk, rave about Seattle City Light

RANT To the construction company working in the neighborhood who painted their company name on the sidewalk in front of my house. It’s graffiti to deface public or private property. Put up a sign next time.

RAVE To the employees at Seattle City Light who worked overnight and into the next day to restore power after the recent windstorm. We appreciate all your hard work!

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.