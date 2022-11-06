RAVE to the dog owners who take their pets to Lincoln Park in West Seattle. I almost never see any dog doo-doo in the park but I see a lot of people picking up after their pets. The owners also seem to try very hard to keep their pets on a leash and to move to the side when walkers, joggers and bicycles are nearby. As a nonowner of a dog, I can enjoy watching them without having to deal with them. Good job, pet owners!

RANT to adjusting all of our clocks two times a year. I propose adjusting clocks by 30 minutes, one time only and NEVER again.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to everyone who sees the world as I see it and agrees with me on policy and politics. You are the true geniuses who have seen the light. Rant to anyone who doesn’t!

RAVE to waste-collection driver Russell, who saved my husband’s life Oct. 14. My husband has varicose veins and is on a blood thinner, and desperately needed help while I was away from the house because he was bleeding profusely. Fortunately, he was able to get out the door and call for help. Russell saw him and saved his life before he possibly bled to death. He not only called 911 but stayed by his side until first responders arrived. The firefighters later said Russell saved my husband’s life! We are beyond grateful.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the parents who trick-or-treated with their solo toddlers — some little kiddos not even walking or talking yet. I’m pretty sure those tiny kids had no idea they were just being used to score candy for their exploitive parents. Rave to the many cheerful, polite and appreciative kids who entertained us with their imaginative and clever costumes.

RAVE to all of the Shoreline parents who dressed up with their kids on Halloween night! It was a festive evening and a treat to see how colorful and excited everyone was.

RANT to the Riverton Heights post office for not processing my express package for almost 32 hours after it was dropped off. Horrible service for an oversized box with lots of express labels on it (which means it should have been easily seen and processed right away).

RAVE to businesses and transit systems who have been using hybrid trucks and buses to help clean up the air. For those companies who can afford it, what’s taking you so long, especially the IT industry that runs diesel shuttle buses 12 hours a day through our community.