Readers rant about walkers not paying attention, rave about thanking bus drivers

RANT To walkers and joggers who use the Eastside Rail Corridor between Bellevue and Coulon Beach Park who are so involved with their electronic devices that they don’t hear cyclists announcing themselves.

RAVE To Seattle area bus riders who, when exiting the front bus door, always thank the driver, one by one. I ride the I-90 and Aurora corridors and am so impressed; the kindness is catching for all riders.