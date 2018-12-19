Readers rant about undecorated stores, rave about windstorm help

RANT To the big chain stores in downtown Seattle without a single Christmas decoration in the windows or the stores. What ever happened to Christmas windows? Why should people come to town for the holidays without many of them?

RAVE To the folks who jumped out of their cars to clear a downed tree from 85th Avenue Northwest during the windstorm. The trunk was almost a foot in diameter and the debris covered three car lengths. Kudos too, to the woman who directed traffic down to 80th Avenue Northwest and explained what was happening to those who couldn’t see.