RANT To the school district I work for laying off umpteen teachers because the district budget won’t support the need. I could go on about bad financial management and overpaying district office administrators, but I won’t. It’s enough that on the same day an email comes with lavish “Teacher Appreciation Week” thanks, it’s followed by an email that says “you’re fired.”

RAVE To the person who put gorgeous double-blossom dark purple lilacs in the women’s restroom on the ferry on Monday morning. That special touch made my ferry ride even more special!