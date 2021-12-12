RANT to tartar sauce companies that have jars that are tall and narrow. It’s difficult to get the tartar sauce out, especially at the bottom. Take a lesson from your jam pals and get a jar that is short and squat.

RAVE to me, Grammie, for ending my text messages with LOL. Thinking for a long time that it meant “Lots of Love.” Rave to my darling granddaughter for telling me what it really meant. I still like my version better!

RANT to the little old ladies that paw through several bags of grapes to pull off the specific bunches they want. I’ve seen one that even brought small scissors to clip off the grape brunches that met her standards. This goes way beyond just tasting one grape to see if the bag is satisfactory.

RAVE to the Meadowbrook Pond Luminaria Walk this year. A big thank you to the many volunteers who made it possible. The lighted paths were magical and the music beautiful. It even stopped raining and the stars were out to make it a special night.

RANT to charitable organizations that send return-address labels as a way of “saying thank you” for a donation. Nobody sends snail-mail letters anymore, and the labels cost money and energy to produce. I have enough labels to last three lifetimes and have taken to just throwing them away (adding to the landfill). What a waste!

RAVE to the observant, compassionate and efficient lady who helped jump my dead car battery last week in Renton. After the car would not start, I raised the hood wondering how to get out of this mess. Within five minutes, this wonderful lady stopped and asked if I had jumper cables, turned her small yellow car around in the empty parking space and came out of the car with jumper cables that allowed my car to start. She refused cash saying it was a blessing to help; it sure was.

RANT to drivers who wait until the light turns green to turn on their turn signals. Vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians in every direction would like to know, in advance, what your intentions are. When one signals in advance, people are able to make decisions about which lane to be in, whether to be prepared to stop or slow down, etc. Please let us know your plans ahead of time.

RAVE to the City of Seattle and the downtown merchants who are again stringing lights around and through the trees bordering the downtown streets. The city seems to “come alive” which is a welcome sight to all.

RANT AND RAVE to PBS. Rave to their shows which are intelligent, entertaining, wildly creative, fabulously written and acted — better than you can find anywhere else. Rant to some of those shows that are also darker, creepier and more violent than anything you can find elsewhere. Truly the stuff of nightmares, much more so because they’re so well done.