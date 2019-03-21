RANT To parents who decide not to take the advice of a professional teacher who recommends extra help for their student. Please believe the teacher. They really do have your student’s best interest at heart and wouldn’t be in the profession if they didn’t care. Why wouldn’t you want help for your struggling student? Is it your pride getting in the way?

RAVE To the person in the car in front of me at the drive-in at Starbucks who paid for my coffee drink. I’d just left an appointment relating to my chemotherapy treatment for cancer, and this gave me hope in the kindness of people and lifted me up when I needed it.