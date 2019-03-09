Readers rant about disabled placards while driving, rave about polite cyclists

RANT To people who drive with their disabled parking placards hanging from their rearview mirrors. I’ve had a placard for over 20 years and not once have I driven with it hanging; it’s for parking, not driving! It impedes your vision, especially for seeing pedestrians in crosswalks, and it’s illegal. Double rant to traffic enforcement agencies that don’t enforce this law. Get it together people, it only takes a second to take the placard down before driving.

RAVE To the friendly cyclists on the Burke-Gilman Trail for clearly communicating “on your left.” I recently attended a conference and while walking to dinner on the Burke-Gilman, our group of Californians, British Columbians, and Idahoans were impressed by the good, friendly communication from cyclists.