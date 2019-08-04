RAVE to the kind Seattle police officer who took my exchange student to the next bus stop after parade routing changed the bus schedule. The next bus wasn’t coming for an hour and he saved the day. Thank you for going above and beyond!

RANT to park and rides for charging to park at them. Nobody will want to work downtown if your choices are to pay to park and then pay to ride the bus, drive or pay a toll to go into the city then park. Build me a tiny home, I might need it.

RAVE to the great folks at the rental-car service I was using who found the tablet I left in my rental van, called my wife (whose number was in it), and then me. I was on a shuttle to the airport but was able to head back to the rental-car place and get my tablet back. I still had plenty of time to catch my flight and enjoy a movie on the tablet on the way home.

RANT to the decision to keep the Interstate 90 floating bridge open to traffic during the Blue Angels show at Seafair this year. It’s understandable to move the show slightly south to allow the light rail to run during the show, but you still need to close the bridge to traffic because of the major safety issue of distracted driving. Safety first!

RAVE to the kind soul who called 911 after finding our son, who is battling addiction, severely impaired and barely breathing. Thanks to you, he has another chance. He is detoxing and getting help.

RANT to the man who was seen via security camera keying my car at the University of Washington Medical Center. He must have been very angry about something to damage two doors and the hatch at the back. I had returned to my car after spending 11 hours at the hospital for my weekly visits/treatment as a transplant patient. This was a bad ending to a long and tiring day. Maybe he needs to see if the hospital has a program for anger management.

RANT to the TV coverage and camera work during the Torchlight parade. They always seemed to cut to commercials when there was a good group.

RANT to the ticket agency that sold me tickets for the Norah Jones show. They confirmed them four months ago but the day before the concert, I called to get my tickets and was informed that their “computer” had accidentally sold my tickets to someone else. They said they were very sorry. It was also very thoughtful that their computer sent me an email the next day hoping I had enjoyed the concert and would buy more from them in the future. I have learned to only buy tickets from the venue-approved agency and not believe computers.