RANT To TV weather forecasters who can’t seem to pronounce “temperature.” These folks are supposedly trained meteorologists, yet they seem not to have learned the word has an R in it, leaving us with “tempitchers” to think about.

RAVE To the wonderful person who found my granddaughter’s bedraggled but much-loved cloth bunny and placed it on the wall against a patch of greenery where I found it. A two-and-a-half year old who’s very relieved to have her bunny back, and her grandmother, are very grateful for your thoughtfulness. I’m sure my granddaughter and her parents slept much better after bunny’s return. Thank you!