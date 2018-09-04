Readers rant about fireworks, rave about removing homeless camps

RANT It’s September, stop setting off fireworks in Madison Valley. It booms off the walls of the valley, making it even louder and more obnoxious, but what makes it really awful is the randomness, in the middle of the night, early morning or in the afternoon. Your neighbors find it annoying and startling, and it’s frightening to animals, young children and veterans with PTSD. Stop being so selfish and start being a good neighbor.

RAVE To the City of Seattle for stepping up the removal of homeless camps. A couple hundred sites have been cleared this year, only several hundred to go.