RANT to those who post their Wordle accomplishments on social media as if they’ve done something spectacular. It’s not a competition and really mostly luck of choosing a great first word. Enjoy it for what it is, a fun word exercise.

RANT AND RAVE to the nice young man at Crystal Mountain last week who skied near me and stopped to cheerfully opine: “I sure hope I’m still skiing when I’m as old as you!” I pride myself on not looking “old.” I spend a lot of time, money and energy on that! So a rave to you, young man, for reaching out to a stranger. We need more of that. But a huge rant for the very depressing “compliment.” LOL (kinda)!

RAVE to the gentleman at Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Monroe recently for silently treating seven senior citizens to lunch on their outing for the day! What a wonderful surprise for these Sno Valley seniors!

RANT to the many members of the LA Fitness in Mill Creek who do not wear masks. Your behavior does not make you “cool” or “tough”! It shows your ignorance and selfishness!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the city of Seattle for bike-lane expansions throughout the city. Rant to the condition of the Mercer Street bike lane under Highway 99, which is besieged by broken glass, shopping carts and discarded items. With a large encampment nearby, this section needs some TLC to be safe in the dark, low-visibility days of winter.

RANT to those that submit a rant and rave on the same topic. Pick a side, one or the other, not both.

RAVE to manager Chris and the entire staff at Mary Wayte Swimming Pool on Mercer Island. They have kept the pool open, safe and wonderfully welcoming during the pandemic. With safety protocols and masking well in place, the pool has been a godsend for adult swimmers and families with kids needing swim instruction. Thank you. We are all very grateful.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to all the TV stations using poorly spelled closed captions and rave that they do provide closed captions. Surely the state of technology would allow for closed captions to more closely follow what is being said! Sometimes it is just unintelligible and at other times is laughable like when, on KIRO 7 the station’s name is spelled “Cairo” or the friendly town to the south is called “Pew Alps.”

RANT to King County’s February special election. There’s nothing “special” about expiring levies (looking at you school boards) nor the one city issue that missed the mark last year apparently. It’s no wonder people complain about government efficiency or honesty. How much did it cost to send this out and where’s the election pamphlet which explains these issues? Please don’t say online — it’s too hard to skim online and haven’t we learned in this pandemic that not everyone has tech and access?