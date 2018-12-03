Readers rant about postal worker taking a leak, rave about drivers stopping for pedestrians

RANT Rave to all the postal workers for their hard work this holiday season, but rant to the postal truck driver, who, after making a delivery, proceeded to urinate in the customer’s front garden. He may have not been visible from the road behind a hedge, but I saw him clearly from my dentist’s second story window. And it was right across from the post office!

RAVE To drivers who stop at the crosswalk to let me and my dog walk across safely. Many drivers go right through crosswalks even when pedestrians are waiting to cross, and drivers who do stop are at risk of rear collision by fast drivers behind them. Please, drivers and pedestrians, observe crosswalk safety rules.