RANT To the men at a Seattle park flying the out-of-control drone that crashed in to a neighboring home. One trespassed onto private property to retrieve the drone and didn’t contact the homeowner to check for damage. According to Seattle Municipal Code, city law prohibits drones and other remote-controlled aircraft in parks (SMC 18.12.265). Additional rant to Seattle Parks Department for not posting signs prohibiting drone use and telling me they don’t have the money or time to post signs. They’ll likely find the money after someone is seriously injured.

RAVE To the American College of Medical Genetics, who performed an amazing community service during their meeting in Seattle by providing new custom-fit bikes to children with genetic disorders. Seeing all the kids get their bikes was a moving experience. Thank you for the generous, thoughtful, beautiful bike for my granddaughter.

Watch Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario draw readers’ rants and raves live Tuesday, April 23

RANT Four full Metro buses passed by my stop, and when another finally arrived, the last people to arrive at the bus stop crowded on, leaving no room for a pregnant woman and others who’d been waiting much longer. Metro, get your act together with longer coaches on busy routes, and people, be considerate of others.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the post-office clerk facing a line of 20-plus people on a busy weekend near closing time who announced “I apologize for the delay, but I’m working alone today and will get to you as soon as I can.” As each of us reached her station, she thanked us for our patience. Rant to USPS for not employing more workers.

RAVE To the folks involved in the overhaul of the Parks and Recreation website. Registering for activities was so much easier than it’s been before. Heavy website traffic that used to cause it to freeze up no longer seems to be an issue. Thanks for doing the work so we can all access the great programs and activities our city offers!

Advertising

RANT To the person visiting the drive-up ATM on the neighboring lot at 3:45 a.m. whose music was so loud it penetrated into my home. As long as you’re at the bank you may as well check your balance [to cover the cost] of the hearing aids you’re bound to need in the not-so-distant future.

RAVE To the Metro driver who cautioned me there’s a serious penalty involved in using a “senior pass” without proper qualification, asking if I had ID. I was stunned and said I work out a lot, but didn’t show ID. I’m 79 years old and if asked again I’ll show ID, but this made my day!

RAVE To my neighbor, Sam, who headed out in his small boat to rescue a person yelling he’d fallen into Portage Bay. Several houseboat neighbors heard the man yelling and called 911, but Sam hauled the distressed person out of the water, saving his life. He’s our hero.