RAVE To the Uke Society, who host free and fun public events around the region to teach any teen or adult to play the ukulele and join in jam sessions. What fun!

RANT To the woman hitting her puppy on a public trail. Beating an animal is NEVER justified. YOU are the one who is misbehaving. Take yourself and your dog to obedience training to learn the appropriate, kind, decent way to handle your animal. Train yourself so you can train your puppy. Or, maybe better yet in your case, find the dog a better home.

RAVE To the Seahawks for taking “undersized” Ben Burr-Kirven in the NFL draft. Husky Nation will be cheering his every tackle!

RAVE AND RANT Aloha to the good people of Washington state from a 25-year Maui beach-resort employee. Thank you to all of you who have visited us over the years, showing respect for our island home and accepting the aloha that makes you part of our ohana (family). We welcome you. But rant to the suburban high school and their parents and chaperones who’ve come the last five years for senior-class spring break and spent an alcohol-fueled week trashing our beaches during the day and their accommodations at night. We respectfully ask parents who believe it’s OK to provide alcohol to their underage teenagers to please take them somewhere else next year.

RAVE To the internet technician, Tyler, at my house on a service call, who saw me struggling to help my ill 91-year-old husband into bed and helped us, made sure we were OK, then stopped at our neighbor’s house to tell her he was concerned we were home alone. We deeply appreciate his compassion and the time he took to make our neighbor aware of the situation.

RANT I’m a 78-year-old retired Navy veteran who was stationed for many years in Japan, where people revere their senior citizens and provide priority seating for seniors on mass transit, observed by all riders. Shame on people under age 65 here who fill the priority seating on Metro, Sound Transit and light rail and don’t volunteer seats for seniors or riders with disabilities. Rules for reserved seating need to be enforced.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the Seattle Mariners for hitting a home run in 20 consecutive games to start the season. Rant to the person who caught the 20th home-run ball hit by Jay Bruce and demanded too much to give it up. It’s probably sitting on a shelf in his house when it could have ended up in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

RAVE To the engineers and workers who built the 99 tunnel. It’s so much easier to get through downtown, and while I miss the old views, the new tunnel seems much safer, and definitely faster. I think it’ll have a very long and useful life.