RANT To the dog walking company who brought 24 dogs to Carkeek Park and let them urinate and defecate on the grass field used by many people. Why should our public parks be dog toilets? Rave to Seattle Parks for not allowing dogs on the city’s beaches.

RAVE To the Seattle Police Department for their support and protection at the Pride Parade. For years they have monitored this and other parades, and I’ve always known them to be respectful, sometimes even wearing their own Pride flag. After several local attacks on our community during Pride month, I was more happy than ever to see them there. Thank you, SPD!