Readers rant about rude boater, rave about Space Needle honoring McCain

RANT To the reckless boater who drove his very large and very loud boat at full speed through a narrow space between two other boats that were each towing young children on tubes, with one boater frantically waving an orange flag to indicate someone in the water. You’re an example of everything someone can do wrong on the water, and the size of your boat is not fooling anyone.

RAVE To the Seattle Space Needle for flying the American flag at half staff in honor of the late Senator John McCain.