Readers rant about wrong-way parking lot drivers, rave about gym open on snow day

RANT To the three drivers leaving the grocery store underground parking garage who disregarded the “ONE WAY: DO NOT ENTER” sign in red. Did you really need to save 15 seconds or couldn’t you read the sign?

RAVE To Elisa, the employee at my fitness club who braved the cold and ice at 5 a.m. Monday to open the doors. I didn’t realize until I got out the door to work out how bad the weather was, then worried on my half-hour trip to the club that it would be closed, but not so. Thanks, Elisa!