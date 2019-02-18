Readers rant about rude bus rider, rave about Pacific Northwest Ballet in the snow

RANT To the woman who skipped past the line of people waiting patiently to board the bus and jumped on after the driver said it was full. Seriously?!

RAVE To Pacific Northwest Ballet for their gorgeous music and dancing, including on Feb. 10 in the midst of “Snowmageddon.” McCaw Hall was less than half full for their performance of “Sleeping Beauty,” and before it started, an announcement was made that anyone who wanted to could move to better seats that were open. What a great reward for making through the snow! My husband and I sprinted down from the first balcony and ended up in the 11th row. We were there for my birthday, and it was one to remember for all time for this fan!



