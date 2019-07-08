RANT To the many filmmakers who continue to have their actors smoking cigarettes in their movies. Smoking may have been glamorous in the 1950s, but no more. It’s a disgusting habit, and its presence in modern films is totally unnecessary.

RAVE To the young man driving behind me who noticed that I had left my wallet on the trunk of my car. At the next red light he made the extraordinary effort to exit his vehicle, retrieve my wallet and hand it to me through my car window.