RANT To the group of a dozen or so people who stood in front of all the people seated in their low chairs and on blankets (as all considerate people were) behind them, making it impossible to see the ZooTunes concert stage. Even after a friend and I went up to them and requested they sit down for the sake of those behind them, they didn’t sit. Also rant to the venue staff for not doing anything about it.

RAVE To the very generous man who, after learning that my invalid 94-year-old wife had been waiting more than three hours to see a doctor for some urgently needed paperwork, gave up his appointment and rescheduled. What kindness and thoughtfulness!