RANT To the person who decided to turn around in our driveway and banged into our garage door, to the tune of at least $500 to replace the two panels damaged, without the courtesy of leaving a note.

RAVE To the 5th Avenue Theatre for offering sign language interpreted performances for not just select days, but for the entire season. As a hearing person with a passion for theater, married to a deaf man, we can finally enjoy theater together. Also, a big rave for the interpreters who are so talented to be able to do this. It was a great season. Looking forward to the next one!