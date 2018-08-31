Readers rant about Pioneer Square confrontation, rave about Mariners' photos

RANT To the deterioration of Pioneer Square, where we’ve tried to support the arts and restaurants. After driving to a friend’s gallery show opening, we walked three blocks down Yesler Way for dinner. On the way back, the four of us encountered a group of people physically blocking the sidewalk, facing us off confrontationally. We were able to get by, but it was frightening and we haven’t returned since.

RAVE To the Seattle Mariners for showing smiling photos of the players on the big screen as they come up to bat. So many sports photos these days show people scowling!