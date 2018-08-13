Readers rant about bad websites, rave about shared water

RANT To sight-seeing/local attractions websites that don’t make visitor information easily available. It’s difficult to make plans without this information, and a poor message to Seattle visitors who might like to visit some of these places.

RAVE To the nice people on the tandem bike who shared their water with me while we waited for a traffic light to change. They made my run in the midday sun so much better, not just because of the water, but more because their kindness made me happy the rest of the way.