RANT It’s shameful to even think about losing school librarians. Stupid people make stupid decisions that, in the end, impact our children!
RAVE As a former teacher, I commend the 100 grade school students from Gig Harbor visiting Seattle, studying China and having lunch at Tai Tung, the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle. They were lively, well mannered, and having lots of fun. Way to go!
