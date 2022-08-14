RAVE to the Blue Angels. My husband, two daughters and myself met a group of Blue Angel pilots by chance while walking to our car after dinner. We were so excited and they were so nice and friendly! They even let us take pictures with them. Welcome back, Blue Angels! Seattle loves you!

RANT to the Blue Angels. The environmental impact, noise pollution and waste of jet fuel is unconscionable. Why do we need this kind of “entertainment” at this time in our human evolution? If my city tax dollars are being used to pay for this, I am not amused.

RAVE to a helpful woman. I’m 89 years old and couldn’t get my credit card to work while attempting to purchase gas. I asked a young lady in a car next to me for help. We gave up when my card was refused. I left for a nearby library. Soon, her car arrived at the library where she handed me a $10 bill. I thanked her and gave it back. It gives one faith in young people today. I intend to give 10 times what she offered to a needy person.

RANT to the fact that a large grocery chain near me is using plastic bags again. It made a little sense during the pandemic but not anymore. I thought it was a law or city ordinance. Why is this allowed to continue without the emergency that brought it back?

RAVE to the gentleman who found and returned my wallet shortly after it had slipped out of my pocket while I was cycling along the Burke-Gilman Trail. I believe Seattle is a wonderful place to live, not so much because of its natural surroundings, but because of the kindness of people like you.

RANT to my doctor’s offices. I am regularly frustrated that it is impossible to schedule or change an appointment or speak with a human from noon until 1 p.m. every day at multiple doctor’s offices I deal with. I worked in health care for 40 years and, somehow, we all managed to stagger our lunch breaks so that our patients’ needs were met. For a service industry I find this unacceptable and perplexing. I am sure it contributes to very long hold times when I am finally able to get through.

RAVE to the Mariners’ lost-and-found system that explained that they found one of my three lost credit cards! A same-day rave to the Sound Transit lost-and-found system that found the other two credit cards! Rave to honest and forthright Seattleites who found my credit cards in two different highly active public places on a very hot summer day when Julio hit a three-run home run and I was exhausted enough that the loss only came to my attention the next day!

RANT to the rabid robocallers. I was literally head and shoulders working under the stairs when simultaneous calls came in on my landline and cellphone. Both were, of course, spoofed numbers purportedly from two different Washington state communities.

RANT to the woman who yelled at my dachshund for resting on her lawn. I was not on her grass and my dog was lying down trying to take a quick break from the heat. It’s upsetting to know I live in a community where neighbors scream at each other for no reason.

RAVE to a congenial couple in Burien who took pity on a guy walking his recumbent trike after it developed a flat tire. You saved me 2 miles of walking in bike cleats, and were delightful company as well.

RANT to the entitled cyclist who whizzed by us on the Burke-Gilman Trail with nary a sound or warning. He passed so close to us — literally inches away — that I shied to the right, clipped tires with my wife and fell quite hard. I now have a wrist broken in two places and I’m looking at three to six months of rehab after the operation. Thanks a lot for nothing!