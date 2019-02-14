Readers rant about snow on Federal Building sidewalk, rave about Seattle Public Library snow policies

RANT Walking and driving through downtown on Monday, we noticed that the sidewalks around the Federal Building were the only ones we saw that had not been cleared. Rant to their snowy sidewalk and to the security officer in the building who was argumentative and said the sidewalk isn’t their responsibility.

RAVE To Seattle Public Libraries for their handling of our snowstorm. They used common sense and great daily online communication regarding open hours and extending due dates and holds. I appreciate the example they set for how to deal with Seattle snow!