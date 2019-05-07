RANT To the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge Park and Ride station elevator maintenance. The elevators are rarely clean, with dust and leaves lining the floors, and the eastbound elevators have been out of order for an extended time. I’m a disabled person who finds it hard to take the steps up each time and I’m tired of the maintenance problems plaguing the system.

RAVE To the City of Seattle and Seattle Police for their great job on May Day, allowing people to peacefully march and keeping troublemakers from ruining the day for everyone else. Thanks!